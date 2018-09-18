Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Has $657,000 Holdings in Frontline Ltd (FRO)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) by 39.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,444 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 73,805 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Frontline were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Folketrygdfondet grew its holdings in Frontline by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,353,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,264,000 after buying an additional 1,894,446 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Frontline by 589.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 774,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 662,138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 34.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,559,601 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 397,101 shares during the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 6.5% during the first quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,589,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,762,000 after purchasing an additional 343,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth $1,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

FRO stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. Frontline Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $888.07 million, a PE ratio of -173.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 47.14%. The business had revenue of $166.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.63 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Frontline Ltd will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Frontline from $5.70 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Frontline from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

