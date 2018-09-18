Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Buys New Holdings in CME Group Inc (CME)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 43,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 50,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CME stock opened at $172.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $130.37 and a one year high of $177.35.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 111.45% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.40.

In other CME Group news, CAO Jack J. Tobin sold 7,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.87, for a total transaction of $1,367,483.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,170.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.30, for a total transaction of $51,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,737.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,232. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

