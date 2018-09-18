Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 139,300 Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 139,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,000. Occidental Petroleum accounts for approximately 1.1% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $663,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,052,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.55 per share, for a total transaction of $392,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,993.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $79.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $61.09 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 350.56%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

