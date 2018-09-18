Oakbrook Investments LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Oakbrook Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the quarter. Alphabet Inc Class A accounts for approximately 2.0% of Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $32,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A in the first quarter worth $107,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,262.5% in the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. KHP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A in the first quarter worth $124,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 355.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 333.3% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,159.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $819.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $924.51 and a 1 year high of $1,291.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.51 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,355.00 to $1,465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective (up from $1,250.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,360.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet Inc Class A has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,313.72.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

