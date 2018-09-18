NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Position Increased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,670 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. FMR LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,594,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,512,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,562,828 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,135,533,000 after acquiring an additional 454,434 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,800,112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,191 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,021,345 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,189,557,000 after acquiring an additional 123,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,222,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,000,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,689 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA stock opened at $273.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $168.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.16 and a fifty-two week high of $285.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 36.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 12.85%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.64, for a total value of $229,041.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $24,211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,939.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,932 shares of company stock valued at $24,452,088. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.35.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

