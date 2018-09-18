NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) Receives $65.81 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.81.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NUVA shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NuVasive from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised NuVasive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NuVasive by 4.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,509 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in NuVasive by 106.1% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 240,289 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after acquiring an additional 123,717 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NuVasive by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,887 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in NuVasive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,369 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in NuVasive during the second quarter valued at about $1,753,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $69.92 on Friday. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $72.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. NuVasive had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $281.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.05 million. sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

