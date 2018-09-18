NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE) Stake Decreased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NURE opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $27.25.

