Numis Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ocado Group (OCDO)

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

OCDO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Ocado Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.29) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.77) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Ocado Group to an “add” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 533.20 ($6.95).

Shares of LON OCDO opened at GBX 946.40 ($12.33) on Tuesday. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of GBX 233.10 ($3.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 603.20 ($7.86).

In other Ocado Group news, insider Tim Steiner sold 4,791,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,060 ($13.81), for a total transaction of £50,786,720 ($66,154,383.22). Also, insider Duncan Tatton-Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 866 ($11.28), for a total transaction of £866,000 ($1,128,044.81).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a specialty pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store. The company also engages in the development and monetization of intellectual property and technology used for the online retailing, logistics, and distribution of grocery and consumer goods.

