NRG Energy (NRG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “In a year's time, NRG Energy’s shares have gained against a decline of its industry. NRG Energy continues to gain from its three years Transformation Plan launched in July 2017. NRG Energy’s $1-billion share buyback program will raise its shareholders’ value and the debt reduction plan will lower interest expenses, boosting margins. The wide customer base provides an added advantage to the company. NRG Energy is making strategic acquisitions via divesting non-core assets. Its cost-saving plans are going to contribute to strong performance over the long term. However, NRG Energy is subject to stringent environmental regulations and intense competition in the wholesale power markets. The unplanned outages in its old facilities could impact the performance of the company.”

NRG has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of NRG stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,441. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $36.67.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a positive return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. research analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NRG Energy news, EVP Christopher Moser sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $534,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,941. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 24,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $881,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,286. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 9,972.7% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 2,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 313.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth $130,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 112.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth $168,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

