Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises 1.0% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.08% of Northrop Grumman worth $40,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOC opened at $314.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $264.81 and a 1 year high of $360.88. The company has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,543 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $1,351,315.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,314,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 20,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.91, for a total value of $5,958,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,571,214.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $9,390,331. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman to $414.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.16.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

