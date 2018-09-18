Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 555,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,906 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $57,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Northern Trust by 8,671.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Northern Trust by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTRS stock opened at $103.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $88.03 and a 12 month high of $115.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 17th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 45.55%.

In related news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 21,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $2,372,420.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clair Joyce St sold 3,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $348,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,636 shares of company stock worth $8,488,828 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “$108.44” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.06.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

