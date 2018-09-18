Northcoast Research Weighs in on Kroger Co’s Q3 2019 Earnings (KR)

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) – Northcoast Research reduced their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Kroger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 17th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now forecasts that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KR. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Shares of KR stock opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. Kroger has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Kroger had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $27.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Kroger by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 55,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 41,244 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Kroger by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 195,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 100,828 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Kroger by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 251,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC grew its position in Kroger by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Kroger by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 390,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 278,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $369,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,291.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $115,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

