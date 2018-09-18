Northcoast Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Analysts at Northcoast Research raised their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Align Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 14th. Northcoast Research analyst E. Snyder now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.78.

Align Technology stock opened at $378.37 on Monday. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $180.31 and a twelve month high of $393.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 97.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $490.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $3,820,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Simon Beard sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.48, for a total transaction of $1,497,549.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,648 shares of company stock valued at $20,577,327. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.