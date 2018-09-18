NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Takes $2.27 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $232,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $4,570,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $10,985,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.2% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,549,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $170,233,000 after buying an additional 215,957 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.6% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 76,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after buying an additional 17,547 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

NYSE:LYB opened at $103.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $95.06 and a twelve month high of $121.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 53.77%. analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.10%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

