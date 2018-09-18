NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Takes $1.66 Million Position in HP Inc. (HPQ)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 73,090 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in HP by 0.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,844,124 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $109,913,000 after purchasing an additional 23,814 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth approximately $21,222,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of HP by 1.2% during the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,177,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $72,104,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marie Myers sold 8,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $193,539.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HPQ opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.55. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.59.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 130.47%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of HP to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $22.00 price objective on shares of HP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of HP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

