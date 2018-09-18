Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shares Gap Up to $179.29

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $175.11, but opened at $179.29. Norfolk Southern shares last traded at $186.71, with a volume of 4374745 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.42.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.19. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 52.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.41%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Cynthia C. Earhart sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total value of $414,963.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,963.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James A. Squires sold 34,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $5,852,043.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 63,958 shares in the company, valued at $10,983,507.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 664 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 336.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 768 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

