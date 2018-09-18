Nordstrom (JWN) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.21.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $64.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. Nordstrom has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 56.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, insider James F. Nordstrom, Jr. sold 2,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $150,913.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 469,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,633,281.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 118,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $6,294,436.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,525,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,546,169.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,144 shares of company stock valued at $13,107,317 in the last three months. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. 54.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.