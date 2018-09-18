Nomura Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,124 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.20% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $25,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.35 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.35 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.75.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $214.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $223.54.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.50. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 10.24%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

