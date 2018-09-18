Nomura Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in PVH Corp (PVH)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 50.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 48,694 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $21,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of PVH by 3.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of PVH by 4.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of PVH by 22.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PVH by 9.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PVH alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Bank of America set a $180.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.16.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $138.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.72. PVH Corp has a 52-week low of $120.91 and a 52-week high of $169.22.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The textile maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 13.07%. PVH’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.89%.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.