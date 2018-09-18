Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires 184,621 Shares of Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 108.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,621 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $29,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Total System Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,068,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,020,041,000 after buying an additional 159,847 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Total System Services by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,897,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $244,891,000 after buying an additional 1,045,842 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Total System Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,414,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $208,280,000 after buying an additional 12,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Total System Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,240,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,822,000 after buying an additional 15,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Total System Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,071,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $92,421,000 after buying an additional 28,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSS opened at $97.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Total System Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.56 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Total System Services had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $956.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.15%.

In other Total System Services news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 15,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $1,430,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,321.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorenda K. Weaver sold 5,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSS. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Total System Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Total System Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Total System Services from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Total System Services in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total System Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.95.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

