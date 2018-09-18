NiSource (NI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) in a research note published on Monday. Bank of America currently has a $28.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

NI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI cut NiSource from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a $26.15 rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NiSource from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut NiSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.82.

NI opened at $25.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. NiSource has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $28.11.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.39 million. NiSource had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.46%.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,925.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carrie J. Hightman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $722,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,066 shares in the company, valued at $8,695,515.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 20.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,932,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,690,000 after buying an additional 5,153,328 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 55.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,331,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,750 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 159.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,595,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,920,000 after purchasing an additional 979,679 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 26.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,515,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,421,000 after purchasing an additional 930,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth about $9,652,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

