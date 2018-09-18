Niobium Coin (NBC) Price Hits $0.0801 on Top Exchanges

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Niobium Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00001264 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit. In the last week, Niobium Coin has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $3.84 million and $2,150.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015848 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000306 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00268468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00150706 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $457.97 or 0.07228002 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008273 BTC.

Niobium Coin Token Profile

Niobium Coin’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,915,807 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.