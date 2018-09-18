Nike (NKE) PT Set at $95.00 by Canaccord Genuity

Nike (NYSE:NKE) has been given a $95.00 price objective by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.10% from the company’s previous close.

NKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, June 14th. HSBC set a $92.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, August 20th. UBS Group cut Nike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

Nike stock opened at $83.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $133.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.70. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.93.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. research analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nike declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $1,413,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,708,881.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $11,860,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,131,698.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,778 shares of company stock valued at $26,325,376 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,870,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,439,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nike by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,940,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,226,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,548 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 1.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,001 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,247,869,000 after purchasing an additional 219,743 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 2.6% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,500,497 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,235,080,000 after purchasing an additional 388,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 26.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,740,623 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,174,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,189 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

