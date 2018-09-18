Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nextera Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Nextera Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Howard Weil reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nextera Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.45.

NYSE NEP opened at $48.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. Nextera Energy Partners has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.31 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 8.88%. analysts forecast that Nextera Energy Partners will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,741 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 653,075 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $26,103,000 after buying an additional 173,081 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,208 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects in the United States and Canada. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 3,867 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

