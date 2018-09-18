Nemetschek (NEM) Given a €126.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Commerzbank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €104.25 ($121.22).

Shares of NEM stock opened at €150.00 ($174.42) on Monday. Nemetschek has a one year low of €49.50 ($57.56) and a one year high of €90.40 ($105.12).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Data Design System, dRofus, Frilo, Graphisoft, Precast, RISA, SCIA, and Vectorworks brands for architects, civil engineers, structural designers, design planners, and landscape architects.

