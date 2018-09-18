Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1,331.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $131.92 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.50 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.59.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $2.29. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $604.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.81%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.17.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages in the United States and internationally. Its Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

