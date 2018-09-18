Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 840 Shares of State Street Corp (STT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 22.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 3.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 219,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 price objective on shares of State Street and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “$87.02” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.71.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Conway sold 343 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $28,523.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $2,075,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,954 shares of company stock worth $2,237,777 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $85.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.