NCI Building Systems Inc (NCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $565.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE:NCS) will report sales of $565.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCI Building Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $570.00 million and the lowest is $561.20 million. NCI Building Systems reported sales of $488.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCI Building Systems will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.14 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NCI Building Systems.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.27 million. NCI Building Systems had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 29.00%. NCI Building Systems’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCS. ValuEngine raised shares of NCI Building Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of NCI Building Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NCI Building Systems from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “$16.05” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of NCI Building Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of NCI Building Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NCI Building Systems by 23.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in NCI Building Systems in the second quarter worth $1,029,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in NCI Building Systems in the second quarter worth $1,387,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in NCI Building Systems in the second quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NCI Building Systems by 8.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,753,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,813,000 after purchasing an additional 213,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCS stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.75. 314,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,763. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. NCI Building Systems has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $23.35.

NCI Building Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

