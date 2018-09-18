Natixis Sells 51,170 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)

Natixis decreased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,170 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 76,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 44,855 shares during the period. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,705,000 after purchasing an additional 24,919 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 17,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 213,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

BRO opened at $30.63 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

