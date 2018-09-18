Natixis Has $2.68 Million Stake in Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Natixis grew its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 46.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 31,155 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 307,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 152,119 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $3,708,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 532,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,735,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,152,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 204.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 134,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 90,162 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMB opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $33.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 215.87%.

In other Williams Companies news, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 20,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $648,544.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,955 shares in the company, valued at $318,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank J. Ferazzi sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $34,441.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,808.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.47.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

