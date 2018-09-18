National Western Life Group (NWLI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered National Western Life Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $325.00 on Friday. National Western Life Group has a 1-year low of $276.00 and a 1-year high of $368.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.22.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $174.66 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the second quarter worth about $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 42.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the first quarter worth about $213,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.