National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Stake Decreased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,212 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 16.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,868 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 113,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 3.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,257,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,565,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 606,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 19.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 246,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 11,112 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $503,818.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,523.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 5,284 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $238,097.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,801.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 590,995 shares of company stock worth $27,870,170 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOV stock opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.02, a P/E/G ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.94. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $49.08.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is -47.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.73.

National Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

