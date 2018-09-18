National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) is Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,699 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. National-Oilwell Varco makes up about 4.7% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 76,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $3,282,161.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,855.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Clay C. Williams sold 465,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $22,283,707.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 811,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,768.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,995 shares of company stock valued at $27,870,170 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.19.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is -47.62%.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

