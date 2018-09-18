National HealthCare Co. (NHC) Stake Increased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of National HealthCare worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National HealthCare by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in National HealthCare by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in National HealthCare by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 66,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 38,742 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in National HealthCare by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in National HealthCare by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period.

Shares of NHC opened at $74.88 on Tuesday. National HealthCare Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $78.88.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $242.14 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%.

In other news, VP John K. Lines sold 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $722,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,216.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emil E. Hassan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $382,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,085.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. The company's skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy services for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

