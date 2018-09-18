NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Shares of NSTG opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $526.65 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.65. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $18.86.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.10 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 201.90% and a negative net margin of 54.34%. analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 222,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 17,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.