Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NBRV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,574,112 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the August 15th total of 1,224,631 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 315,802 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Burgess purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $138,115 in the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 163.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 4,353.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 54,159 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $371,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.50. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 642.38% and a negative return on equity of 77.40%. sell-side analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NBRV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.22.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

