Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $503,000 Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period.

Shares of SPY stock opened at $289.34 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $248.08 and a 52 week high of $291.74.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

