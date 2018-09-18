Morse Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD)

Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 123.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Royal Gold by 11.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,830,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,668,000 after purchasing an additional 399,288 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 36.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 537,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,880,000 after acquiring an additional 143,400 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 134.8% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 240,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,683,000 after acquiring an additional 138,293 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,533,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 84.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 235,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,882,000 after acquiring an additional 107,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $77.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.35. Royal Gold, Inc has a 12-month low of $71.91 and a 12-month high of $98.53.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.57 million. Royal Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 24.65%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $102.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $102.50 to $97.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.86.

In other news, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $1,902,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jamie C. Sokalsky acquired 2,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.25 per share, with a total value of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,931 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,106. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.