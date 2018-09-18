Morningstar (MORN) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morningstar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

MORN opened at $131.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Morningstar has a fifty-two week low of $81.72 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.28. Morningstar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $252.40 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,037 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $1,987,358.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,155,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,360,928.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 25,992 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $3,663,312.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,186,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,949,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,647 shares of company stock worth $33,546,748. 57.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Morningstar by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,860,000 after purchasing an additional 53,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

