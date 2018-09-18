Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (FEZ)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,947,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 313,348 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.36% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $151,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,986.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $44.23.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.