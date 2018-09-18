Morgan Stanley Has $161.16 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,167,424 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 868,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of Southwest Airlines worth $161,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,927,411 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $454,227,000 after acquiring an additional 443,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,832,599 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $296,764,000 after acquiring an additional 494,484 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,579 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $185,076,000 after acquiring an additional 328,453 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 33.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,500,152 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $178,088,000 after acquiring an additional 886,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,324,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $169,142,000 after acquiring an additional 360,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.95.

In other Southwest Airlines news, SVP Mark R. Shaw sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $286,498.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,709.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $363,386.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,870.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,470 shares of company stock worth $674,941. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

