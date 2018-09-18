Morgan Stanley Has $154 Million Position in Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,314,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 118,130 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $154,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Enbridge by 0.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 50,515,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,589,730,000 after purchasing an additional 255,843 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Enbridge by 5.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,156,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $398,416,000 after purchasing an additional 552,015 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Enbridge by 5.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,366,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $369,983,000 after purchasing an additional 503,975 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 2.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,951,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $312,744,000 after purchasing an additional 230,397 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Enbridge by 123.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,644,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENB. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 17th. CIBC lowered Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enbridge from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.56. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 5.99%. sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.516 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous dividend of $0.33. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.47%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

