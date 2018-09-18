Moody’s Co. (MCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to report $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Moody’s posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year sales of $4.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.92 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.16. Moody’s had a return on equity of 907.23% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Moody’s from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “$184.49” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Moody’s from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Linda Huber acquired 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $172.31 per share, for a total transaction of $157,663.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 27,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 2,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.24. The company had a trading volume of 19,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $135.71 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 29.00%.

Moody's

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

