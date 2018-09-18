Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $20.36 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,998 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 180,406.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,848,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,848,000 after buying an additional 9,842,959 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $248,912,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 296.9% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 198,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $287,629,000 after buying an additional 148,654 shares during the last quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $172,579,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,172,604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,697,157,000 after buying an additional 111,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,908.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.78, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.60. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $931.75 and a one year high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.37 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.02%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,185.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,976.73.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Thomas O. Ryder sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,783.81, for a total transaction of $8,919,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $19,179,525.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,981.72, for a total value of $3,963,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,817,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,308 shares of company stock valued at $47,905,498 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

