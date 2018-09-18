Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Takes $185,000 Position in Aecom (ACM)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,614 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aecom by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,294,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,132,000 after purchasing an additional 375,863 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aecom by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,819,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,177,000 after purchasing an additional 42,033 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aecom by 19.1% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,434,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,420,000 after acquiring an additional 389,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Aecom by 106.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,403,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aecom by 1.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,629,000 after acquiring an additional 37,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACM opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.59. Aecom has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Aecom had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carla J. Christofferson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Aecom from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Argus downgraded Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Aecom from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.

