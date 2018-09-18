Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $202,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 34.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,336 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 138.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 664 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 336.4% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 768 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $179.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $125.59 and a 12-month high of $180.96. The firm has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.19. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 52.36%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 48.41%.

In other news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 34,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $5,852,043.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 63,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,983,507.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia C. Earhart sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total value of $414,963.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,963.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.42.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

