Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 1,267.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,506,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $526,645,000 after buying an additional 2,297,774 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 59.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,798,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $406,829,000 after buying an additional 2,162,851 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $378,482,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,426,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,563,000 after buying an additional 102,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.7% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,681,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,327,000 after buying an additional 164,278 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPC opened at $83.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $52.93 and a 52-week high of $85.34.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.12.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

