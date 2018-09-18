Monero Classic Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Monero Classic has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $24,753.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00020389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Gate.io and HitBTC. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.40 or 0.01778035 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011455 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000729 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001610 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 16,016,864 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

