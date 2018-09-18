Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) Receives $17.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNTA. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $46,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Stoner sold 2,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $50,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,663 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTA. RA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,717,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,681,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,880,000 after purchasing an additional 925,524 shares during the last quarter. VHCP Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $7,714,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $7,260,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $6,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.74.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 128.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE.

