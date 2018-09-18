Modum (MOD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $144,090.00

Modum (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Modum token can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00011037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Kucoin, IDEX and Binance. Over the last seven days, Modum has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Modum has a market cap of $14.86 million and approximately $144,090.00 worth of Modum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Modum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015810 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000305 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00269559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00150994 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.20 or 0.06617215 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008429 BTC.

Modum Token Profile

Modum launched on August 15th, 2017. Modum’s total supply is 27,266,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,266,200 tokens. Modum’s official Twitter account is @modum_io . The official website for Modum is modum.io . The Reddit community for Modum is /r/modum_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Modum

Modum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Kucoin, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Modum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.